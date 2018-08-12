Expand / Collapse search
Triathlete, 75, dies after being pulled from Lake Erie during competition

Christopher Carbone
By | Fox News
Edgewater Beach at Lake Erie is seen above.  (Google Street View)

A 75-year-old beloved triathlete died after being pulled from the waters of Lake Erie while competing in the swim portion of a race Saturday morning. 

Jim Hix, a native of Oklahoma, won the duathlon national championship in the men's 75-79 age group in 2017 and also represented the U.S. at various international events

USA Triathlon CEO Rocky Harris issued the following statement:

“Our sport lost a member of its beloved community and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Jim’s wife, Ann, his family and friends,” said USA Triathlon CEO Rocky Harris in a press release, reports Cleveland 19. 

“As one of the nation’s top multisport athletes in his age group, Jim and USA Triathlon shared a close relationship and his passing is particularly difficult,” the statement said.

Hix's exact cause of death is not known at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

 

