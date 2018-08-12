Baltimore cop on paid leave after viral video shows him beating a man

A Baltimore cop was suspended with pay Saturday after a viral video showed him beating a man to the ground.

Two officers had stopped a man, later identified as Dashawn McGrier, 26, on Saturday, Baltimore's FOX 45 reported, citing information from police. The officers let McGrier go before approaching him again, the department said.

In the video, an officer is seen pushing McGrier up against a wall. McGrier appears to push the officer’s hand away. The officer then repeatedly punches McGrier, who does not appear to strike back.

The punches continue until McGrier lands onto rowhouse steps before finally falling to the pavement. The officer then pins McGrier down. A second officer is present but does not appear to partake in the beating.

The video was recorded by Dakas White, FOX 45 reported.

Interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle issued a statement saying the department would review footage from body cameras worn by police. The second officer has been reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh also issued a statement: "I have seen the very disturbing video of an encounter between a Baltimore City Police officer and Baltimore City resident and have demanded answers and accountability.

"I am in close contact with interim Commissioner Tuggle who has not only suspended the officer in question but has launched an immediate investigation into the full circumstances of the encounter," the mayor said.

Warren Brown, McGrier’s attorney, said his client was treated at a hospital late Saturday for his injuries.

Brown said McGrier had previously interacted with the same cop in June, which resulted in McGrier being charged with assaulting the officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Brown accused the cop, whom he identified as officer Arthur Williams, of unfairly targeting McGrier in both incidents.

“[T]his officer had just decided that Dashawn was going to be his punching bag,” Brown said. “And this was a brutal attack that was degrading and demeaning to my client, to that community, and to the police department.”

The department has not formally identified the officer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.