Mollie Tibbetts search: Iowa man says 'maybe I was the last person to see her'

An Iowa man says police searched his home after he called to report he may have been the last person to see missing college student Mollie Tibbetts.

Devin Riley told ABC News on Thursday he saw the University of Iowa sophomore running past his home on the evening of July 18.

"I've seen her probably three to four times per week,” he said. “She'd kind of jog down the street and towards the hill. I thought nothing of it until I heard somebody was missing, and it really hit me that I hadn't seen that runner since then."

Riley, who went on to describe Tibbetts as “wearing like a neon pink sports bra with black khaki yoga pants and an armband with her music device, or phone” and “hair in a ponytail,” reportedly reached out to police after spotting her picture on Facebook.

Authorities then arrived at his home and asked to walk through it.

"It was pretty terrifying at the beginning because I didn't know what was going on," he told ABC News. "I panicked and I put my girls in the bathroom, but they were really polite...just did the walk through and were out in like 10 to 15 minutes."

Riley says he doesn't know what happened to Tibbetts after she passed through the area.

"I wish I did know more, but I dread that maybe I was the last person to see her," he added.