Shots fired at New York hospital, police say

Shots were fired at Westchester Medical Center on Wednesday, Westchester County, N.Y. police said.

Officials confirmed the location was an active scene, but didn't provide further details.

The shooting appeared to have taken place on the fourth floor of the hospital, The Journal News reported. There were unconfirmed reports it was a murder-suicide.

The hospital was reportedly evacuated.

“Sometimes family members get a little outraged,” Clarence McMillan, a hospital worker, told The Journal News. “They don't understand the care and stuff we have to go through to help their loved ones survive. Maybe this is one of those situations.”

Westchester Medical Center is located in Valhalla. It is an 895-bed Regional Trauma Center, which provides medical services to New York’s Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

