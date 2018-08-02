Tampa girl, 4, dies after being thrown into river by mother, police say

A Florida mother who allegedly threw her 4-year-old daughter into a river in Tampa, Florida, has been charged with murder, police said on Thursday.

The girl, identified as Je'Hyrah Daniels, was thrown into the Hillsborough River around 4 p.m. after her mother waded into the water, according to the Tampa Bay Police Department.

Rescue divers pulled the unconcious girl from the water nearly half an hour later and she was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the girl's mother, 26-year-old Shakayla Denson, had just stolen a Nissan Altima from an autoshop before she "waded" into the water with Daniels. "Roughly halfway across the river, she tossed the child and began wading out," police added.

Denson was spotted walking nearby and was taken into custody. She's since been charged with first degree felony murder, aggravated child abuse and grand theft auto.

Police Chief Brian Dugan called the incident "completely tragic."

"It's a crazy world we live in," he said.

