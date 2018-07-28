Florida police officer dies after being injured in shooting, police say

A Florida police officer who was shot and wounded last week while responding to a call at a gas station has died from his injuries, police confirmed on Saturday.

The Fort Myers Police Department released a statement announcing the death of Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community that Fort Myers Police Officer Adam Jobbers-Miller has passed away as a result of the injuries sustained on Saturday, July 21st,” the statement said. “We ask that you continue to pray for Officer Jobbers-Miller’s family, friends and our entire Fort Myers Police Department Family.”

Jobbers-Miller, who police previously said had been on the force since September 2015, was injured while reporting to a Marathon Gas station in Fort Myers around 7:30 p.m. on July 21st when a shooter opened fire. Following the encounter, Jobbers-Miller was rushed to a hospital by a another officer, where he had an emergency operation, police said. They added that after the surgery, his condition was listed as critical but stable. The suspect was taken into police custody, police said.

“Words cannot express the emotions running through the Fort Myers Police family at this time,” Chief of Police Derrick Diggs said in a news release at the time of the shooting.

Following the news Saturday of Jobbers-Miller's passing, Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno described the officer in a Facebook post as “a true hero to us all” and said “words cannot capture how we feel, but together we will all help each other during this time of need.”

“Over the course of the last week, our entire community banded together to support Officer Jobbers-Miller and his family,” the post said. “The thin blue line runs strong in Southwest Florida.”

Fox News’ Keith Harden, Dom Calicchio, Stephen Sorace and Katherine Lam contributed to this report.