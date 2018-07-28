Expand / Collapse search
Active shooter reported at Texas border town shopping mall

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
An active shooter has been reported at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

An active shooter has been reported at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen, Texas, on Saturday, authorities confirmed. 

The Hidalgo County Constable Precinct's office wrote on Facebook: "Active shooter at the McAllen Plaza Mall. Stay away from the area! Several law enforcement agencies heading to the scene." 

The city of McAllen, Texas, tweeted regarding the incident. 

"Please stay away from La Plaza Mall. McAllen police is on the scene. We will continue to update you," the tweet read. 

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera was on the scene and reported people leaving the mall with many shoppers outside wandering in the parking lot. There has been no confirmation of shots fired. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.