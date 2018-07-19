Injuries reported after tornado slams Iowa factory

Multiple tornadoes tore through central Iowa Thursday night, taking forecasters by surprise and causing damage in several towns.

Injuries were reported after a tornado slammed into an agricultural machinery plant in Pella, about 40 miles southeast of Des Moines. Liz Sporrer, a spokeswoman for manufacturer Vermeer Corp., told the Des Moines Register the facility suffered extensive damage.

"We’re carefully walking through, making sure everyone is getting taken care of," Sporrer said. "Our No. 1 priority is to get team members safely home." She added that the business was hosting visitors for a special event when the tornado struck.

Pella Police Lt. Shane Cox told television station KCCI-TV that some people from the plant were taken to a hospital, but he didn't know the extent of injuries or the number of people. Emergency responders were attempting to get inside the damaged building to see if anyone was trapped.

One of the factory's several manufacturing buildings sustained extensive damage, with metal strewn across the parking lot and across the street into a cornfield. Vehicles were overturned and piled onto others.

In Marshalltown, northeast of the state capital, several buildings and a historic courthouse were damaged. A woman working at Hammer Medical Supply in the city's downtown told The Associated Press her building suffered damage, as did The Orpheum, a theater built in 1948.

Additional funnels were reported as the storm moved east of Des Moines past Altoona, Prairie City and Colfax.

Alex Krull, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, said that forecasting models produced Thursday morning showed only a slight chance of strong thunderstorms later in the day.

"This morning, it didn't look like tornadic supercells were possible," Krull said. "If anything, we were expecting we could get some large hail, if strong storms developed."

Krull said the weather service expected a severe weather threat to remain in effect through 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time as the storms moved east and north.