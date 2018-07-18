Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota corrections officer attacked, killed by inmate, officials say

Nicole Darrah
By | Fox News
A corrections officer at a Minnesota state prison was reportedly killed by an inmate on Wednesday.

A corrections officer at a Minnesota state prison was killed Wednesday by an inmate, officials said.

Officer Joseph Gomm, of the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Stillwater, was attacked by the inmate around 1:30 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Corrections said.

Gomm — an officer at the prison for 16 years — was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"Joseph gave the ultimate sacrifice while working to protect the citizens of Minnesota," Sarah Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the agency, said.

The inmate, who has not been named, was serving time after a homicide conviction.

The correctional facility, and surrounding prisons, have been placed under lockdown until officials determine whether the incident was isolated.

