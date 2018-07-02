California woman drowns trying to save 3 kids in ocean: report

An unidentified 47-year-old woman died Sunday near Half Moon Bay after attempting to save three kids reportedly swept out to sea by an undertow.

The Bay City News, citing the San Mateo Sheriff’s office, reported that the woman had been taking pictures of her family at the water’s edge at Cowell Ranch State Beach. The woman made the heroic attempt, but was taken out in the strong current, the report said.

Her family was unable to save her.

Other family members were able to rescue the children.

Authorities reportedly received the emergency call at 7:17 p.m. The report said that her body was swept back to the shore and CPR was unsuccessfully performed.