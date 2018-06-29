Ohio boy's lawn care business goes viral after 'ridiculous' neighbor calls cops on him

A resident in a Maple Heights, Ohio neighborhood called the police on a 12-year-old boy who is spending the summer mowing lawns.

The boy, Reginald “Reggie” Fields, along with his siblings and cousins, were mowing a customer's lawn when Reggie accidently cut a different neighbor’s grass.

MAINE FIREFIGHTER HELP MILITARY WIDOW, 97, ‘PROUDLY’ RAISE AMERICAN FLAG

The mistake spurred that resident to call the Maple Heights Police Department, Lt. Joe Mocsiran confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

"They said I was cutting their grass. I didn't know it," Reggie told WPTV.

Mocsiran said no action was taken against Reggie.

“A little kid is out there working hard -- heck no,” he said, explaining that it’s difficult to tell where one person’s lawn starts and another ends in the neighborhood where the incident occured.

The situation prompted Lucille Holt, the customer whose lawn Reggie was mowing, to post a video to Facebook detailing the incident and documenting the children’s hard work.

"I guess I have a line where part of it is not my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids were cutting their grass," Holt said in the video.

“Who does that?" she asked. “I’m so angry right now, this is totally ridiculous.”

As of Friday afternoon, the video had more than 50,000 views and 500 reactions.

Holt’s video has caused a surge in Reggie’s business, WPTV reported, adding that people from across the city have now asked Reggie to move their lawn.

NORTH CAROLINA FIREFIGHTERS HELP FAMILY STRUGGLING TO FILL POOL BY USING FIRE HOSE

"People are inboxing me like, 'how can I get in touch with these children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,'" Holt said.

The young boy, whose business is called “Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service,” according to WPTV, plans to use the money he earns this summer to buy new equipment to expand his business.