North Carolina GOP ends nominee's support over racist posts

The North Carolina Republican Party has withdrawn support from a legislative nominee after a website connected to him said God is a racist white supremacist and Jews are descended from Satan.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the party announced Tuesday it will not support Russell Walker, GOP nominee for state House District 48. State chairman Robin Hayes said in a statement the party would support local candidates who better reflect party values.

The website, for which Walker writes, says, "What is wrong with being a white supremacist? God is a racist and a white supremacist." It also says, "The Jews are not Semitic they are Satanic as they all descend from Satan."

Walker won with 65 percent in the May primary. He faces incumbent Democrat Garland Pierce.

