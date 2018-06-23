Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Veterans

Veteran's small business is gifted $15,000 worth of lawn equipment after his gear is stolen

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Cody Nichols appraises the new equipment he received from Soldier's Wish at Bloss Equipment in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 22, 2018.

Cody Nichols appraises the new equipment he received from Soldier's Wish at Bloss Equipment in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 22, 2018.  (AP)

Just a month after finding out that he'd been robbed, an Oklahoma veteran will continue to run his landscaping business, which hires vets, thanks to a nonprofit group's donation of $15,000 worth of new equipment on Friday.

Cody Nichols, who served in the Marines, owns and operates Our Troops Services, a small business in Tulsa that hires veterans for landscaping, fencing and construction jobs. His company took a hit on May 20 when he discovered that all of his equipment had been taken.

Nichols and his fellow veterans were left with nothing but a couple of donated push mowers to continue working, but they soon fell behind.

The veteran’s luck turned around on Friday, though, when a nonprofit group, Soldier’s Wish, surprised Nichols with $15,000 worth of new lawn equipment, the Tulsa World reported.

Tony Heineman, advancement and development officer for Soldier's Wish, hugs Cody Nichols, left, after presenting him with new lawn equipment at Bloss Equipment in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 22, 2018. Nichols, a veteran whose life and business were disrupted when his lawn equipment was stolen received $15,000 worth of new lawn-mowing equipment through the nonprofit group Soldier's Wish. The Tulsa-based organization works to meet the needs of military veterans. (Morgan Hornsby /Tulsa World via AP)

Tony Heineman, advancement and development officer for Soldier's Wish, hugs Cody Nichols, left, after presenting him with new lawn equipment at Bloss Equipment in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, June 22, 2018.  (AP)

“We’re going to survive. I really thought our company was going to die,” Nichols said according to the publication.

Nichols, who said he's been adding new customers recently, will now continue his work thanks to a commercial riding mower and the generosity of others in the military community.  

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.