Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

National Security

Reality Winner to plead guilty in national security leak case: report

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
Reality Winner, 26, will reportedly plead guilty to leaking a classified government report to a media outlet as part of a plea deal.

Reality Winner, 26, will reportedly plead guilty to leaking a classified government report to a media outlet as part of a plea deal.  (Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who was accused of leaking a classified report to a news outlet, will reportedly plead guilty as part of a plea deal.

Winner, 26, has been held at the Lincoln County Jail near Augusta, Georgia since June 2017, after she was arrested for allegedly feeding a classified report with information on Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election to the outlet.

In her interview with the FBI, alleged leaker, Reality Winner confessed she snuck report out by putting it in her pantyhose. Video

Reality Winner transcript reveals pantyhose caper

The Air Force veteran entered a plea deal on Thursday following a phone call with U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Winner was charged, under the Espionage Act, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.

She was working as a contractor with a Top Secret security clearance with Pluribus International Corporation at a federal facility in Georgia when, according to the Justice Department, she printed out a sheet of paper with classified information and mailed it to a news organization.

While the DOJ didn't specify which outlet reported the secret information, Winner's charges were announced just as The Intercept published details of a NSA report on Russian hacking efforts. 

NSA CONTRACTOR ACCUSED OF LEAKING TOP SECRET REPORT ON RUSSIAN HACKING EFFORTS

The report seemingly contained information detailing how Russian hackers got into a U.S. voting software supplier and sent so-called "spear-phishing" emails to more than 100 local election officials ahead of the 2016 election. 

Winner's plea hearing is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday morning in Augusta.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.