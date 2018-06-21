Reality Winner to plead guilty in national security leak case: report

Reality Winner, the former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who was accused of leaking a classified report to a news outlet, will reportedly plead guilty as part of a plea deal.

Winner, 26, has been held at the Lincoln County Jail near Augusta, Georgia since June 2017, after she was arrested for allegedly feeding a classified report with information on Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election to the outlet.

The Air Force veteran entered a plea deal on Thursday following a phone call with U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Winner was charged, under the Espionage Act, with removing classified material from a government facility and mailing it to a news outlet.

She was working as a contractor with a Top Secret security clearance with Pluribus International Corporation at a federal facility in Georgia when, according to the Justice Department, she printed out a sheet of paper with classified information and mailed it to a news organization.

While the DOJ didn't specify which outlet reported the secret information, Winner's charges were announced just as The Intercept published details of a NSA report on Russian hacking efforts.

NSA CONTRACTOR ACCUSED OF LEAKING TOP SECRET REPORT ON RUSSIAN HACKING EFFORTS

The report seemingly contained information detailing how Russian hackers got into a U.S. voting software supplier and sent so-called "spear-phishing" emails to more than 100 local election officials ahead of the 2016 election.

Winner's plea hearing is reportedly scheduled for Tuesday morning in Augusta.