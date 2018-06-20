Expand / Collapse search
Colorado deputies discover methamphetamine worth $1M in subwoofer box

By Zoe Szathmary | Fox News
Deputies in Colorado say that more than 100 pounds of meth were discovered inside a subwoofer box over the weekend. Pictured are Deputy Joseph Bonder (left) and K-9 Deputy Eli Lopez. (right).

Deputies in Colorado say 113 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $1 million were discovered inside a subwoofer box over the weekend.

The drugs were found after a deputy pulled a vehicle over on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“On Saturday, June 16, Deputy Bonder stopped a vehicle for speeding,” deputies wrote. “When Deputy Bonder made contact with the driver, he observed that both the driver and passenger were very nervous.”

They added, “While writing a summons for the speeding violation, K-9 Deputy Lopez arrived and his K-9 alerted to the trunk of the vehicle.”

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was then searched and the drugs were discovered.

“Good job Deputy Bonder, Deputy Lopez and K-9 Nacho for taking over $1 Million worth of methamphetamine off the streets!! #acsoproud,” the post read.

Senior Deputy Michael D. Kaiser told Fox News Wednesday that both the driver and passenger will face charges related to distribution of controlled substances in addition to the driver's speeding ticket.