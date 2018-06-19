US Air Force to resume B-1 bomber flights after fleet was grounded due to ejector seat issue

The U.S. Air Force says it will resume B-1 bomber flights “this week,” following a fleet-wide grounding of the supersonic bomber earlier this month due to an issue with the ejection seat system.

Air Force Global Strike Command, based at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, announced the resumption of operations in a statement, but said the issue with the “egress system” remains under investigation and made no mention of the problem being fixed although it said the threat to the crew was now reduced.

“We have high confidence that the fleet’s egress systems are capable and the fleet is ready to return to normal flight operations,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere, 8th Air Force Commander, for the Air Force bomber force.

The grounding of the B-1 fleet occurred weeks after a B-1B Lancer made an emergency landing at a civilian airport in Midland, Texas. The four crew members onboard the aircraft were not injured.

"During the safety investigation process following an emergency landing of a B-1B in Midland, an issue with ejection seat components was discovered that necessitated the stand-down," Air Force Global Strike officials said at the time.

The grounding of the bomber fleet affected deployed forces as well.

In April, a pair of B-1 bombers deployed to Qatar were used to fire 19 missiles into Syria to destroy a research center used for President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons program.

B-1s were also used last year to fly “show of force” missions near the Korean Peninsula as tensions ramped up with North Korea.