At least 5 believed dead after SUV carrying illegal immigrants crashes, sheriff says

At least 12 people were ejected from an SUV carrying illegal immigrants after it crashed following a high-speed chase with U.S. Border Patrol vehicles near the Texas-Mexico border, a sheriff said Sunday, adding that five people were believed dead.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said four people died at the scene and one other person apparently died at the hospital.

The chase had reached speeds topping 100 mph, the sheriff added.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.