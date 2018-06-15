Two Kansas sheriff’s deputies shot near courthouse, report says

Two Wyandotte County, Kansas, sheriff’s deputies were shot near a courthouse Friday, according to a report.

The incident occurred during a transport and the deputies' conditions were not immediately known, FOX4KC reported. Sources told FOX4 that one of the deputies had critical injuries.

Kansas City Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that officers were "working on major incident in the 800 block of North 7th, details unclear at this time."

