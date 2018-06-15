Crews respond to possible pipeline explosion near Hesston

Authorities say a natural gas pipeline has exploded in a rural area in central Kansas, sending flames shooting more than 75 feet (23 meters) into the air.

A Harvey County dispatcher says the explosion was reported around 7:30 a.m. Friday near the town of Hesston, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Wichita. No injuries have been reported.

The gas line belongs to Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline. Company spokesman Rob Southard says everyone is safe and that the gas supply has been shut off. He says crews will wait until the excess gas in the line burns off before repairing it.

He says the cause of the fire is under investigation. He says there was no excavation work being done in the area beforehand.