2 Pennsylvania police officers injured in shooting while responding to report of abduction

Two police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a reported abduction in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, officials said.

Allegheny County Police said that authorities were called to a vacant home in the Pittsburgh-area town of North Braddock around 10:30 p.m. for a report of two juveniles being held hostage.

As officers approached the home, someone inside opened fire on them.

"One officer was struck," Allegheny County Police Lt. Andrew Schurman told reporters. "The body armor stopped it. He did not sustain a serious injury. He did sustain an injury to his arm. It was non-life-threatening."

The second officer sustained a head injury but was not shot, according to Schurman, who added that his injuries were not serious.

OFFICERS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY IN 2018

Shortly after 3 a.m. police took two people into custody at the vacant house, according to KDKA. A third suspect was arrested on a nearby busway, police told KDKA.

The incident drew a massive response by law enforcement to the town located about 11 miles outside of Pittsburgh. A SWAT team was checking every vehicle entering the neighborhood and officers went door-to-door to check for any suspects involved, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The officer who was shot told WPXI he responded to the home and people started firing through a door.

The officer told the television station it was a "long night," but he was smiling and bandaged up from his injuries as of Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County police are leading the investigation into the incident, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Police have not yet announced if anyone was actually abducted, and if any of the three people arrested had actually fired the shots at officers.