Raccoon scales Minnesota office building; fire department trying to lure it down

A raccoon made its way up 23 floors of an office building in Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon, prompting fire officials to try to lure it down to safety.

The raccoon, which scaled the UBS Tower in St. Paul, has made itself comfortable on a window ledge on the 23rd floor, which MPR News, the public radio station housed in the building, reported is more than 200 feet high.

Social media became abuzz at the news of the raccoon's plight, and users began posting videos and pictures of the furry animal.

MPR reporter Tim Nelson tweeted a video of the raccoon "doing a little grooming" from the 23rd floor's ledge, "not that he's a social media star."

Paige Donnelly Law, which is also located in the UBS building, posted some close up shots of the critter, which the law firm said "seems to be doing well."

"We’ve been told that the building has live traps on the roof and are trying to get him to go up there," Paige Donnelly Law wrote. "We all just have to keep our fingers crossed."

Evan Frost, also of MPR News, tweeted the raccoon got a visit from the St. Paul Fire Department, and that cat food has been placed on the roof of the building.