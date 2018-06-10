Man tasered inside Wendy's appears in court

A man who was shocked with Tasers after resisting officers at a Southwest Miami-Dade Wendy’s made his first appearance in court, Friday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old Joaquin Labaut faced a judge following the incident at the fast food restaurant located near Southwest 211th Street and U.S. 1.

Miami-Dade Police responded just after 1 p.m., Thursday, to a report of a disorderly customer.

Cellphone video shot from across the street shows officers arriving and some employees and customers running out of both sides of the building.

Investigators said Labaut ignored repeated commands from officerstrying to calm him down, but the situation escalated. Labaut took off behind the counter and headed towards the kitchen with officers following close behind.

Police deployed their Tasers, but they didn’t stop the suspect.

Labaut, who weighs around 240 pounds, pulled out the Taser wires and backed away toward the drive-thru window, where scared employees tried to stay away from the commotion.

The suspect then took off again and headed toward the front of the restaurant. It all came to an end when he tripped and fell. Officers were then finally able to take him into custody.

The 35-year-old now faces three counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of simple battery, one count of disorderly conduct, four counts of resisting an officer without violence and three counts of resisting an officer with violence.

