Tennessee man fatally shoots half-brother after argument over honey bun, police say

A teenager in Tennessee was allegedly shot dead by his half-brother after the pair got into an argument over a honey bun, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office told Fox 13.

Marcus Jones, 18, was found dead at the scene. Police say Jones' half-brother, Jerome Howse, 34, allegedly fired a weapon after the two got into an argument over a honey bun and a “small amount of money,” Fox 13 reported.

Howse, who has been charged with second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, is in custody. There is currently no bond, authorities told the news station.

A representative for the Fayette County Sheriff’s office was not immediately available for additional comment when contacted by Fox News on Thursday.