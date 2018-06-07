Court decision stands in dispute over oldest US synagogue

A federal appeals court has let stand a decision that removed control of the oldest synagogue in the United States from its congregants and put it in the hands of a New York congregation.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday declined to grant congregants at Rhode Island's Touro Synagogue a rehearing in a long-running ownership struggle with the New York synagogue over Touro and a set of ceremonial bells worth millions.

A three-judge panel ruled unanimously in favor of Manhattan's Congregation Shearith Israel last year.

The congregation at the synagogue, dedicated in Newport in 1763, asked the full court for a rehearing. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin supported the request, saying the decision ignored state law and strips the local Jewish community of the historic site.