Amber Alert issued after registered sex offender takes 7-month-old from mother in Virginia, police say

An Amber Alert was issued after a 7-month-old girl was abducted by a register sex offender at a gas station in Virginia, police said Monday.

Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, took Emma Grace Kennedy took the girl from her mother after assaulting the woman at a Kwik Stop in Danville, Virginia State Police said. Kennedy is the girl’s biological father, WRAL-TV reported.

Carl Kennedy is registered as a sex offender in North Carolina, and is currently out of jail on a $250,000 bond for drug distribution.

He is described as a white male with gray hair, 5-foot 8 inches, weighing 170 pounds and was last seen driving a gold 4-door Suzuki, with the North Carolina tag FAA-1873. Police said he has tattoos of skulls on his forearms, an eye of the back of his right hand, a pit bull with "american bulldog" written under it on his upper right arm, and a wizard on his upper left arm.

The baby was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a headband to match, according to WRAL-TV. She also has a small scar on her left cheek.

Kennedy and the baby were last seen traveling in Caswell County near the Virginia-North Carolina border.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.