The Latest: Suspect arrested after shooting in San Diego

The Latest on a shooting in downtown San Diego (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Police say a suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.

Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

There was a heavy police response following reports of a shooting not far from City Hall shortly before noon.

___

11:55 a.m.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting in downtown San Diego not far from the finish line of an annual marathon.

A San Diego County Sheriff's spokesman says deputies are assisting police Sunday morning near City Hall.

There's a heavy law enforcement response near the route of the 2018 Rock 'n' Roll San Diego Marathon.

Officials did not immediately have additional details.