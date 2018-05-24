The Latest: Ash from Hawaii volcano settles in small towns

The Latest on the eruption of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ash has continued to spew out from the summit of a Hawaii volcano amid intermittent explosions.

Scientists said Thursday that ash emissions from Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island reached 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) but quickly dispersed.

The ash is settling in small communities that are downwind. Trade winds are blowing the ash to the southwest.

Volcanic gas emissions at the summit remain high.

The high levels increase the potential for volcanic smog that's called "vog."

Emissions are also high at fissures that began opening up earlier this month in communities about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the summit. Lava continues to erupt in two evacuated subdivisions.

___

12 a.m.

Scientists in Hawaii have captured rare images of blue methane flames burning from cracks in the pavement as Kilauea volcano gushes lava in the background.

The photos and video offer a look at a new dimension in the volcano's weeks-long eruption.

The volcano produces methane when hot lava buries and burns plants and trees. The gas flows through the ground and up through existing cracks.

U.S. Geological Survey scientist Jim Kauahikaua (COW-ah-hee-COW-ah) told reporters it's just the second time he's ever seen blue flames during an eruption. He says it was dramatic and eerie.

The methane can seep through cracks several feet away from the lava.

Geological Survey scientist Wendy Stovall says the methane can cause explosions when it's ignited while trapped underground. Blasts can toss rocks several feet.