Philip Roth, fearless and celebrated author, dies at 85

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
In this Sept. 8, 2008, file photo, author Philip Roth poses for a photo in the offices of his publisher, Houghton Mifflin, in New York.  (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Philip Roth, a prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, has died.

The celebrated and controversial author of "Portnoy's Complaint," ''The Counterlife" and other novels was 85. His death was confirmed by his literary agent, Andrew Wylie, who said Roth died Tuesday night of congestive heart failure.

Roth won virtually every literary honor, including the Pulitzer Prize for "American Pastoral."

The author of more than 25 books, Roth was an uncompromising realist and satirist, confronting readers in a bold, direct style that scorned false sentiment or hopes for heavenly reward.

He was an atheist who swore allegiance to earthly imagination, whether devising pornographic functions for raw liver or indulging romantic fantasies about Anne Frank.

