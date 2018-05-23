Man, 59, punches teen as her siblings watch in road rage incident: police

An Ohio teenager with her younger siblings in tow was allegedly assaulted by a man last week in an apparent road rage incident, police said.

Savannah Johnson, 18, of Miamisburg, said she was driving home May 15, after picking up her younger siblings from daycare when she noticed a car driving close to her vehicle, according to the Dayton Daily News.

"I noticed him because he was honking and flipping me off and then I looked in my mirror, and that's how I saw he was riding my rear end,” Johnson told WLWT5.

Johnson said when she stopped at a red light she noticed the man got out of his car and walk over to her vehicle. Police said the man, Brent Clark, 59, went to Johnson’s open window and started punching her as her young siblings cried for him to stop.

“While he was beating me, my siblings kept saying, ‘Please stop hitting my sister,’” Johnson told the Dayton Daily News.

The teenager said she attempted to raise her window, but claimed Clark tried to choke her and pull her out of the vehicle. She sprinted away when the light turned green and called 911. Johnson said Clark followed her and drove in front of her after the incident.

The teenager was able to get pictures of Clark’s license plate number, helping police track the man down. She also claimed the man tried to back into her car because “she was following him,” WSB-TV2 reported.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on an assault charge. His bail was set at $20,000.

Johnson said she suffered a concussion in the incident and would have to undergo physical therapy.

"I was just worried about my siblings," she told WLWT5, "because they had to watch it all."