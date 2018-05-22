Couple seeks court's help to evict 30-year-old son from their home

A New York couple is so desperate to get their 30-year-old son out of their house that they’ve enlisted the court’s help to evict him — and the man isn’t going down without a fight.

Christina and Mark Rotondo filed a petition in the Supreme Court of New York State earlier this month saying they’ve been trying to evict their son, Michael Rotondo, from their Camillus home for the last three months, CNYCentral reported. Their son has refused to leave even after repeated notes left for him.

The eviction drama began on Feb. 2 when the parents left their first note, saying the 30-year-old has two weeks to vacate his room.

“Michael, After a decision with your Mother, we have decided you must leave this house immediately. You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision,” the note reads.

Michael appeared to take the threat lightly. The Rotondos tried again with another strongly-worded note dated Feb. 13 saying: “Michael Joseph Rotondo, you are hereby evicted…[from the home] effectively immediately.”

“Any action you take that can be construed as threatening or harassing...us or prevents or obstructs our ability to use the house or property…as we see fit will result in your immediate removal from the premises," the mother writes.

Michael had 30 days to vacate, as recommended by the couple’s lawyer. The mother warns “legal enforcement procedure will be instituted immediately” if he isn’t out of the house by March 15, the full note released by Syracuse.com states.

The couple decided to add an incentive and penned a third note five days later saying they are graciously giving him $1,100 to help him find a place to stay. They also offer some advice such as organizing his personal items, selling valuables for money and finding a job.

As the March 15 deadline approached, it seemed like Michael wasn’t budging. The couple wrote another note on March 5 saying there’s been no indication the 30-year-old is leaving.

The note adds, "Be aware that we will take any appropriate actions necessary to make sure you leave the house as demanded."

Yet, the deadline passed and Michael was still living at his parents’ home. In the last note before the court filing, the Rotondos addressed the issue with Michael’s car that was reportedly still sitting in the parents’ driveway.

The couple initially went to the town’s court in April to evict their son, but was told they can only remove a family member from their home through ejectment proceeding.

Michael claimed in an April 9 response that his parents didn’t give a reason for wanting him out of the house. He said the eviction was retaliatory, court records stated. Michael also said he lived at his parents’ house for eight years and has never been expected to contribute to expenses and do chores.

Rotondo also filed a response to court last Wednesday saying there was a “common law requirement” to give someone a six-month notice before eviction. He added that none of the five notes gave him that. He also asked the court to dismiss his parents’ request.

A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.