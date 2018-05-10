AP Source: Trump considering Army veteran for VA secretary

President Donald Trump is considering an Army veteran who is a Republican member of Congress for the position of Veterans Affairs secretary. It's part of a lengthening search for a nominee following the abrupt firing of David Shulkin in March.

A White House official says Rep. Brian Mast of Florida is among the list of candidates for the job serving 9 million veterans.

Mast is the first member of Congress to open a lawmaker office in a VA facility, setting up shop in the West Palm Beach VA to meet with veterans. He was wounded when serving in Afghanistan in 2010, which resulted in the amputation of both of his legs.

Trump is seeking a nominee to lead the VA after White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination.