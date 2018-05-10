2 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty Arkansas officer

Authorities say two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer inside his Arkansas home.

West Memphis police said Thursday that 22-year-old George Henderson and 25-year-old Demarcus Darnell Parker are accused in the April 28 death of Forrest City police officer Oliver Johnson Jr.

Authorities say Johnson was inside his West Memphis apartment when someone began firing gunshots outside. Officials say multiple rounds struck the apartment building's facade and that one bullet hit Johnson in the upper torso.

Investigators say Henderson was involved in an altercation outside Johnson's apartment complex. Police say Henderson fired gunshots, and a bullet that went into Johnson's residence struck him. Investigators have said the bullet was likely not intended for Johnson.