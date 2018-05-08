FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump to announce decision on Iran deal; All eyes on four key primaries ahead of midterms

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

President Trump says he'll announce his decision on whether the United States will stay in the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday afternoon

West Virginia will be closely watched among the four states holding key primaries Tuesday as anti-establishment GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship could test the limits of Trump outsider appeal

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigns after allegations of violence against women, drug abuse and more surface

Hawaii residents voice demand answers as two new cracks in ground are reported and the Kilauea volcano continues to wreak havoc

Walmart announces it will limit opioid prescriptions at pharmacies amid the nationwide drug epidemic

THE LEAD STORY - TRUMP'S MUCH-ANTICIPATED DECISION: President Trump tweeted that he would announce a decision Tuesday on whether the United States will remain in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal ... "I will be announcing my decision on the Iran Deal tomorrow from the White House at 2:00pm," Trump tweeted Monday. The president had given himself a May 12 deadline over the deal, which he has long criticized. Trump has previously signaled that he will pull out of the agreement, but has faced intense pressure from European allies not to do so. Earlier Monday, Trump blasted former Secretary of State John Kerry for "shadow diplomacy" amid reports that Kerry had met with Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif as part of a bid to salvage the nuclear deal.

PRIMARY TUESDAY IN 'TRUMP COUNTRY': West Virginia will join Indiana, North Carolina and Ohio in hosting primary elections in states President Trump carried in 2016 - and it may be the most closely watched, thanks to outsider GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship ... Blankenship has repeatedly targeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Despite serving a one-year prison sentence for conspiring to violate mine safety laws, he could still become the Republican nominee for Senate on Tuesday. GOP operatives in D.C. are concerned Blankenship might have a hard time beating Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. in the fall, for the same reason Judge Roy Moore lost to Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., in December – too much baggage. This is why President Trump urged voters to "remember Alabama" and note vote for Blankenship but support Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va. or Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

A POWERFUL DEMOCRAT'S STUNNING FALL: New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, longtime pillar of New York's Democratic establishment, Trump critic and supporter of the #MeToo movement, announced his resignation Monday night, hours after The New Yorker magazine published allegations of physical abuse and controlling behavior by four women who had romantic relationships or encounters with him ... Schneiderman was accused in the wide-ranging report -- co-written by Ronan Farrow -- of hitting and choking women without their consent, asking to use "about half" of a woman's prescription of the anti-anxiety drug Xanax, and mocking anti-gun demonstrators, including parents from Sandy Hook Elementary School, the site of the 2012 shooting massacre, as "losers." It was not immediately clear who would succeed Schneiderman. He was seeking a third term as attorney general this November and had been tapped as a possible successor to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Ex-girlfriend: Schneiderman called me his 'brown slave,' would slap me until I called him 'Master'

Karol Markowicz: Schneiderman scandal: When politics takes precedence over physical safety we need to wake up

‘TELL US WHAT’S GOING ON’: More than 100 frustrated residents packed into Pahoa High School's cafeteria Monday night, demanding county, state and federal officials be straight with them on the danger still developing as Kilauea, Hawaii’s most active volcano, continues its path of destruction … “Don’t tell us to sit in a shelter,” one angry resident said. “Tell us what is going on. Rumors and fear are spreading. What is going on? Someone tell us something.” There has been a growing sense of confusion from some residents in the area. They say they haven’t been given details on what actions are being taken to protect their homes and what dangers remain. The meeting comes as two new cracks in the ground were confirmed in the community. Twelve fissures have been reported in Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa. So far, more than 35 structures - 26 of them homes - have burned down.

WALMART TACKLES OPIOID CRISIS: Walmart announced Monday it will begin to restrict opioid prescriptions to help stem the deadly drug epidemic ... Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies are set to limit customers’ opioid prescriptions to a seven-day supply, with up to a 50 morphine milligram equivalent maximum per day, the company said in a news release. The new rules align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines which suggest “three days or less will often be sufficient” for those prescribed the painkillers, and “more than seven days will rarely be needed.” Walmart will follow state laws for those which require opioid prescriptions to be filled for less than seven days.

'THREE WOMEN, ONE DOUBLE STANDARD': "It's amazing to watch the media disparage and attack women of real substance while they laud a woman who spends most of her time hanging off a pole half or completely naked." – Laura Ingraham, on "The Ingraham Angle," arguing there is a double standard between the press treatment of first lady Melania Trump and Haspel and that of porn star Stormy Daniels and that Democrats are trying to make an icon out of someone who spends "most of her time hanging off a pole."

SKAKEL CASE, REVISITED: "It will never be to rest. There's no hate in our hearts [though]. That's too heavy of a burden to bear." – John Moxley, brother of Martha Moxley, on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," reacting to the Connecticut Supreme Court's decision to re-hear the case against Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel, who has been previously convicted in Martha Moxley's killing.

McCain book blasts Benghazi response as bureaucratic 'a-- covering,' hits Trump.

Sen. Orrin Hatch calls McCain's decision not to invite Trump to funeral 'ridiculous.'

Melania Trump unveils ‘Be Best’ initiative to help kids.

Baby suffers stroke in womb, parents shocked to find out 6 months later.

Cracks in Mueller probe: Questions over Manafort charges, Flynn plea embolden Trump allies.

More than 50 intel, security officials from both parties back Gina Haspel as CIA turns over files.

Sessions says all illegal border crossers will be prosecuted; children may be separated from parents.

George Zimmerman charged with stalking investigator involved in Trayvon Martin documentary.

Walmart to limit opioid prescriptions at pharmacies amid epidemic.

Manhunt for killer after 'multiple' people shot dead inside Maryland home.

Idaho State University loses weapons-grade plutonium capable of making a dirty bomb.

NASCAR owners reportedly considering a sale.

Elon Musk scoops up $10 million in Tesla stock | Takeda offers to buy Shire for $62B.

Disney earnings: ESPN streaming service, pending Fox deal, busy quarter.

Why Bank of America is funding rifle maker despite pledge to end gun support.

Warren Buffett investment pushes Apple closer to $1T.

Buffett lauds Wells Fargo as it launches brand campaign.

Buffett favors U.S. sticking with Iran nuke deal | Full coverage

Hans A. von Spakovsky: Is Mueller going to investigate George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Andrew Jackson, too?

Salena Zito: Trump's election in 2016 was no fluke, and America's political 'experts' still don't get it.

Met Gala's 2018 Catholic Church theme stirs up controversy on social media.

Joe Piscopo blasts Stormy Daniels on 'SNL,' joins alums critical of left-leaning show's treatment of Trump, conservatives.

Jeffrey Tambor on #MeToo allegations: I'm 'mean,' but I never sexually harassed anyone.

King Tut mystery solved: No 'hidden chamber' in famous tomb, experts say.

Injured bear fatally mauls man who attempted to take a selfie with it.

Tourists unknowingly toss dinosaur tracks into lake at a Utah state park.

