Jeffrey Tambor on #MeToo allegations: I'm 'mean,' but I never sexually harassed anyone

Jeffrey Tambor is speaking out for the first time since he was fired from Amazon's "Transparent" amid allegations of sexual misconduct on set.

Tambor's former assistant, Van Barnes, and "Transparent" co-actress Trace Lysette, both transgender women, accused the veteran actor of sexual harassment which led the showrunner, Jill Soloway, to fire lead actor Tambor in February.

Tambor, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the New York suburban town, Katonah, denied acting inappropriately with Barnes and Lysette but admitted he has long-struggled with anger issues.

"What I said was that [Barnes] was a disgruntled assistant. I think that was generous of me. I dispute her account. I did raise my voice at times, I was moody at times, there were times when I was tactless. But as for the other stuff, absolutely not," the 73-year-old told the magazine.

Of his time on the "Transparent" set, Tambor revealed he "drove myself and my castmates crazy"

"Lines got blurred. I was difficult. I was mean. I yelled at Jill [Soloway] — she told me recently she was afraid of me. I yelled at the wonderful [executive producer] Bridget Bedard in front of everybody. I made her cry. And I apologized and everything, but still, I yelled at her. The assistant directors. I was rude to my assistant. I was moody. Sometimes I didn’t talk at all," Tambor admitted.

He explained that this was the first and "possibly the last time" he would speak about the allegations noting that saying goodbye to his "Transparent" character, Maura Pfefferman was like the death of a friend.

One character the actor will hold onto is his role as George Bluth in "Arrested Development." Netflix confirmed Friday that Tambor will be in the show's fifth season coming soon.