Injured bear fatally mauls man who attempted to take a selfie with it

A man in India was been mauled to death by an injured bear after attempting to take a selfie with the animal.

Citing forest department officials, the Hindustan Times reports that the man was attacked by the bear in the eastern Indian state of Odisha last week.

REMARKABLE VIDEO SHOWS TIGER AND BEAR LOCKED IN FEROCIOUS FIGHT

Although warned not to approach the bear by his fellow SUV passengers, Prabhu Bhatara reportedly got too close to the bear, which chased and fatally mauled him. The victim, who was travelling back from a wedding, “died on the spot,” a forest ranger told the Hindustan Times.

A stray dog attacked the bear while it was mauling Bhatara, but was unable to save him.

SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS TERRIFYING LEOPARD ATTACK IN INDIAN CITY

The attack took place on Wednesday evening. After tranquilizing the bear, officials were able to recover Bhatara’s body.

A number of selfie-related deaths have occurred in recent years, many of which were in India. The Hindustan Times reports that a youth in Odisha’s Angul district was killed when he tried to take a selfie with a wild elephant last year.

Also in 2017, a young man in Odisha’s Rourkela district was trampled to death by an elephant when he attempted to take a selfie with the animal.