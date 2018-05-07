Met Gala's 2018 Catholic Church theme stirs up controversy on social media

The annual Met Gala is a chance for Hollywood elite to come to New York City and show off some of the most opulent fashion of the season. In 2018, however, the stars pushed the envelope trying to be on the event’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

The event showcased an exhibition of items from the Vatican and other Catholic-inspired artistic items. To keep up with what the stars would be seeing inside the ultra-private event, they were asked to arrive in garb that showcased the imagination of the Catholic Church. However, some stars may have taken the theme a bit too far into the land of bad taste.

Stars like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen arrived in over-the-top looks that capitalized on familiar imagery from the Church.

Rihanna kicked off the night, arriving first in a short white dress and hat similar to the one worn by the pope in public.

Perry arrived soon after, dressed in angel wings and posed for photos on the red carpet kneeling in a prayer position. Parker and Cohen arrived together in matching gold, with the “Sex and the City” star adorned in Sacred Hearts. Meanwhile, “Ladybird” director Greta Gerwig turned heads again in a thick and bloated outfit inspired by the typical garb a nun would wear. While these stars stood out among the cavalcade of celebrities supporting the theme, the red carpet event was rife with crosses, rosary beads and other religious imagery designed to turn heads and be provocative on the red carpet.

While the theme was meant to be controversial, many were quick to note how offensive they found the entire theme on social media.

“The met gala theme is lowkey disrespectful to the catholic religion, let’s be real,” one user wrote.

“Imagine using my religion to do your fashion show… disgusting!” another said.

“Surprised people aren’t calling out the #metgala #MetHeavenlyBodies for being offensive to Catholics….but if it was another religion everyone would be up in arms,” a third user noted.

The Gala, held each year, is a fundraising effort with all proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which is the only curatorial department at the museum that funds itself. This isn’t a difficult task given that tickets to the event can cost $30,000 each, with a table running $275,000.