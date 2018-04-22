Waffle House shooting leaves 4 dead, several injured; gunman sought

Authorities launched a manhunt for a gunman after at least four people were killed and several others were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House, police said.

The alleged gunman, Travis Reinking, 29, began shooting at patrons around 3:25 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House, located about 16 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, before fleeing the scene, Metro Nashville police said. Authorities had initially identified Reinking as a person of interest, but later said the 29-year-old was a suspect.

"If you see a nude guy walking around this morning call the police department," Don Aaron of the Metro Police Department told WTVF.

Aaron said Reinking shot and killed two people outside the restaurant before entering the building and gunning down patrons, killing at least one person. At least two of the four injured suffered gunshot wounds. No other information about the victims were provided.

A patron attempting to flee the gunfire saw the shooter struggling with the rifle at one point. The person charged at the shooter, wrestled the weapon away and tossed it across the restaurant’s counter, Aaron said.

Police initially described the gunman as a man with short hair who was last seen walking on Murfreesboro Pike after the shooting. They added that Reinking allegedly shed his green coat after firing his gun and is nude. Several residents in the area reported seeing a naked man in the area.

"A man believed to be Travis Reinking was last seen in a wood line near Discovery at Mountain View Apts. on Mountain Springs Dr. near the Waffle House. The man was seen wearing black pants and no shirt," Nashville police tweeted just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities identified Reinking as the suspect after finding the vehicle allegedly used by the gunman was registered in that name. Aaron said authorities are still gathering information on Reinking, but found that the alleged gunman’s license “goes back to Illinois.” Nashville police checked with authorities in Illinois who said Reinking has a history with firearms in that state.

Pat Warner, Waffle House's director of PR and external affairs, said in a statement to Fox News that members of management are at the Nashville location assisting with the incident. He deferred all other questions to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share," the statement read.

"This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask for everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers," Warner added.

Fox News' Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.