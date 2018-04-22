Waffle House shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 wounded; gunman sought

Three people were killed and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fired at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn. early Sunday, police said.

The gunman, who was naked, began shooting at patrons around 3:25 a.m. before fleeing the scene, Metro Nashville police said.

A person at the restaurant had wrestled away the alleged shooter's rifle.

The gunman was described as a man with short hair.

The Waffle House is located about 16 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.