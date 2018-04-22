Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Homicide

Waffle House shooting leaves 3 dead, 4 wounded; gunman sought

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Three people were killed at a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House.

Three people were killed at a shooting at a Nashville Waffle House.  (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Three people were killed and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fired at a Waffle House in Nashville, Tenn. early Sunday, police said.

The gunman, who was naked, began shooting at patrons around 3:25 a.m. before fleeing the scene, Metro Nashville police said.

A person at the restaurant had wrestled away the alleged shooter's rifle. 

The gunman was described as a man with short hair. 

The Waffle House is located about 16 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam