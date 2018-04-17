Sandy Hook families file suit against Infowars' Alex Jones

The families of two children slain in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre have filed lawsuits against InfoWars host Alex Jones for claiming the Connecticut shooting was a hoax.

Neil Heslin, the father of Jesse Lewis, and Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, the parents of Noah Pozner, filed separate defamation lawsuits seeking more than $1 million in damages.

The suits were filed late Monday in Travis County, Texas, where Jones' media company, InfoWars, is based.

Mark Bankston, an attorney for the plaintiffs, called the accusations “ghoulish.”

“Even after these folks had to experience this trauma, for the accusations next five years they were tormented by Alex Jones with vicious lies about them,” Bankston told the Huffington Post. “And these lies were meant to convince his audience that the Sandy Hook parents are frauds and have perpetrated a sinister lie on the American people.”

Jesse and Noah were among the 20 first-grade students and six educators gunned down inside the school in Newtown on Dec. 14, 2012. The gunman, Adam Lanza, fatally shot his mother before driving to the school to carry out the massacre and then killed himself.

The lawsuits allege that Jones' insistence that the shooting was staged encouraged others to make death threats against the victims' families.

"So, if children were lost at Sandy Hook, my heart goes out to each and every one of those parents. And the people who say they're parents that I see on the news. The only problem is, I've watched a lot of soap operas. And I've seen actors before. And I know when I'm watching a movie and when I'm watching something real," Jones has been quoted as saying.

Neither Jones nor InfoWars immediately responded Tuesday to requests for comment from Fox News.

Bankston, according to The Post, also represents a Massachusetts man who is suing Jones, alleging the host falsely identified him as the gunman in the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in February of this year. There were 17 casualties in that massacre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.