Handcuffed prisoner escapes, found dead in creek

Prosecutors say they are investigating the death of a handcuffed prisoner who broke away from law enforcement officers and was found dead in a Pennsylvania creek.

Ephrata officers were sent to a hospital parking lot shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday to aid a county sheriff's deputy struggling with the prisoner, who was slightly injured in a warrant arrest.

He ran into Cocalico Creek handcuffed with a chain restraint belt. Officers tried to rescue the man, who was in water up to 12 feet deep, but rescue crews found his body shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Lancaster County coroner said 24-year-old Andrew Good drowned.

The county district attorney's office said Monday that it doesn't appear any crime occurred but that determination will follow a complete analysis of the evidence.