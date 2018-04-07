Fire erupts at Trump Tower in New York City

A fire broke out in Trump Tower in New York City on Saturday.

The FDNY was on the scene and said that there was "one serious injury to a civilian reported."

Video on social media showed orange flames and smoke billowing from the building. Sirens could be heard in the background.

President Trump tweeted shortly after the incident, saying the fire at his namesake high-rise "is out."

"Very confined (well built building)," he tweeted. "Firemen (and women) did a gret job. THANK YOU!"

The blaze was described by the FDNY’s alert system on Twitter as a 4-alarm fire that erupted on the 50th floor of the high rise on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. They initially had called it a 2-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Trump was at the White House on Saturday; a spokesperson said first lady Melania Trump was in Washington as well.

Several firetrucks, as well as police officers and responders, could be seen near the entrance of the building.

Police said that a number of nearby streets were closed.

Trump's son, Eric, also tweeted, thanking "the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment @TrumpTower."

"The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!"

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Fox News' Jennifer Bowman contributed to this report.