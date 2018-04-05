More than a dozen injured after bus overturns en route to Masters, driver charged with DUI

More than a dozen were injured and a driver was charged with driving under the influence after a tour bus traveling to the Masters Tournament in Georgia overturned on a highway.

Fourteen people were being treated at local hospitals from injuries sustained in the crash on Interstate-20 in Columbia County, according to WRDW-TV. Eighteen people were on the bus at the time. Several passengers were reportedly suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, 61, was charged with a DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to the station.

Georgia State Patrol told Fox News the driver ran the bus off the side of the road and overcorrected to the left before it overturned on the median. The bus was about 20 miles from Augusta National Golf Club.

The accident snarled traffic for nearly two hours.

