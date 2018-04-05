Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Man put live animals into trash compactor, authorities say

Fox News
Fernandina Beach resident Phu Trieu Tran, 45, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly putting live animals into a trash compactor.

Fernandina Beach resident Phu Trieu Tran, 45, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly putting live animals into a trash compactor.  (Nassau County Jail)

A man in northern Florida was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly put live animals into a trash compactor and turned the device on, local authorities say.

Police responded to a call in a Fernandina Beach apartment complex around 11 a.m. that 47-year-old Phu Tran had put animals in cages into a trash compactor, Jacksonville's Fox 30 reported.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the animals included a guinea pig, four birds and two rabbits.

The neighbor who called the police managed to open the trash compactor. Two rabbits and a bird were saved but the guinea pig and three birds died before police arrived, First Coast News reported.  

Trans had reportedly received a letter informing him that he was not permitted to have animals in his home and faced an $800 fine.

Authorities arrested Trans at a local shopping center. Jail records indicate Tran was booked into Nassau County Jail on Wednesday afternoon without bond on four counts of felony cruelty to animals.