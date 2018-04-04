Student, 17, gets full ride to all 20 top colleges where he applied

A Texas high school student was brought to tears in a heartwarming video when he received an acceptance letter from his dream school, Stanford University.

But the celebrations didn’t end there: The school’s decision was just one of 20 acceptances Micheal Brown, a 17-year-old from Houston, got from top colleges in the U.S., all offering him full scholarships.

Brown, who boasted a 4.68 GPA, said that several Ivy League schools, including Harvard, Yale, University of Pennsylvania and Princeton, are among his top choices, according to KHOU.

The teen also has his pick of colleges such as Stanford, Northwestern, Georgetown, Vanderbilt and Johns Hopkins.

He has until May 1 to make his decision.

