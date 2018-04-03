Expand / Collapse search
Two former US soldiers found dead in apparent murder-suicide, report says

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Two former U.S. soldiers were found dead in their Italian home in an apparent murder-suicide.

A married couple -- both of whom were former United States soldiers -- were reportedly found dead in their Italian home Monday after a grisly murder-suicide.

Authorities determined the man killed his wife and then cut his own throat, the Vicenza Today reported.

The woman may have been killed on Easter Sunday and the man might have then waited several hours to take his own life, police told the Italian newspaper.

The couple were found in different rooms of their home in Pozzoleone, where the man had been working as a contractor, according to The Local.

The couple was not immediately identified and no motive was given.

The pair worked at the U.S. military base in Vicenza, located about 45 miles west of Venice, The Local reported.

U.S. officials have not commented on the deaths.

