Florida woman fails to put car into park, car rolls into pool with husband and child inside, cops say

A father and daughter in Florida ended up taking an unexpected dip in the pool on Tuesday, after the man's wife reportedly failed to put the family car in park and it ended up rolling into the water.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the woman thought she put the vehicle into park when she ran back into her apartment around 2 p.m. in the town of Crestview on Okaloosa Island, located on the state's panhandle.

"New meaning to the term carpool - Mom thought she put the car in Park when she ran back in to the apartment to grab money," the sheriff's office said. "Apparently it didn't go all the way into park."

The Honda Civic ended up rolling into a pool at the apartment complex with the woman's husband and daughter inside. The vehicle was almost fully submerged.

The sheriff's office said despite the plunge into the pool, everyone was "ok" and no injuries reported.