Driver hits 5 people in San Francisco; 4 in life-threatening condition
At least four people have life-threatening injuries after a car plowed into them on Wednesday in San Francisco, California, police said.
The San Francisco Police Department told reporters that a driver got into an altercation with five people just after 10 a.m., and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.
The five people hit were transported to a hospital, where four have life-threatening injuries.
Officials said the incident appeared to be isolated and added they don't believe the public is at risk.
This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.
