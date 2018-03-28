Driver hits 5 people in San Francisco; 4 in life-threatening condition

At least four people have life-threatening injuries after a car plowed into them on Wednesday in San Francisco, California, police said.

The San Francisco Police Department told reporters that a driver got into an altercation with five people just after 10 a.m., and struck them with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The five people hit were transported to a hospital, where four have life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the incident appeared to be isolated and added they don't believe the public is at risk.

This is a breaking news story; please check back for updates.

