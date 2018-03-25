Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Austin bomber called himself a 'psychopath,' had no remorse, congressman says

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
The man linked to a series of deadly Austin package bombings called himself a “psychopath” in a recorded confession and said he had no remorse for the explosions that killed two people, a U.S. congressman said Saturday.

Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, left a roughly 25-minute recording on his cell phone detailing the seven explosive devices he created and planted throughout Austin starting in early March. U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul said the recording showed Conditt was a “sick individual.”

"He did refer to himself as a psychopath. He did not show any remorse, in fact questioning himself for why he didn't feel any remorse for what he did," McCaul said.

AUSTIN BOMBER'S CHILLING 'CONFESSION': 'I WISH I WERE SORRY BUT I AM NOT'

McCaul said Conditt “terrorized the city of Austin and this community,” adding that authorities will continue searching for a possible motive.

The 23-year-old did not mention any racial motivation in his recording, but investigators said they are not ruling out the bombings as a hate crime. Investigators will be looking into Conditt’s social media pages and personal items.

This undated photo from Facebook and 2010 student ID photo released by Austin Community College shows Mark Anthony Conditt.  (Facebook/Austin Community College)

“To be clear, the suspect in this incident rained terror on this community. We will identify, if possible, any motive,” Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

McCaul, a former federal prosecutor who chairs the House Committee on Homeland Security, spoke at a news conference where he thanked law enforcement officials for bringing the three-week spree to an end.

AUSTIN PACKAGE BOMB ATTACKS TIMELINE

The explosives killed Anthony Stephen House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 17, in separate incidents when they were disguised as packages left on doorsteps. Four other people were wounded in the incidents. One of the two explosive packages detonated at a FedEx sorting facility outside of San Antonio the day before Conditt died.

Law enforcement personnel investigate the home where Austin serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt lived in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Loren Elliott - RC1241B5FEC0

Law enforcement personnel investigate the home where Austin serial bomber Mark Anthony Conditt lived in Pflugerville, Texas, U.S., March 22, 2018.  (REUTERS/Loren Elliott)

Authorities were able to track down the suspect when reviewing surveillance photos showing Conditt in “disguise.” He died on Wednesday after detonating an explosive device as police surrounded him.

Authorities have not released the tape and will be deciding whether it will be shown to the public at the end of the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

