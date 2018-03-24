Family and friends mourn the loss of Iowa family of four who were found dead in Mexico

Family and friends are mourning the loss of an Iowa family of four who were found dead Thursday in a condominium in Mexico after going missing.

The family - Kevin Wayne Sharp, 41, Amy Marie Sharp, 38, Sterling Wayne Sharp, 12, and Adrianna Maria Sharp, 7 – left their hometown of Creston, Iowa, to travel to Akumal, Mexico, on March 14, 2018.

Chief Paul Ver Meer of the Creston Police Department told Fox News the family was found dead Thursday night in a condo they rented in Akumal. The family’s cause of death was not immediately known but the department was awaiting autopsy reports.

“There appears to be no signs of trauma,” Ver Meer said.

Family members became worried about the family after they were supposed to return Wednesday from the trip but did not return. Ashli Peterson, a family member, said the Sharps notified family members that they made it to Mexico safely but that was the last time they heard from them.

Peterson said the family filed a missing persons’ report via the U.S. Embassy in Mexico. They also tried to locate the family by tracing their cell phones but found there was “no movement on their phones.” The family’s social media accounts were also at a standstill.

Amy’s mother, Beth Fry, told the Des Moines Register that “half my family is gone.”

“We’re determined. We have love and support and family and friends and we will get through this. One way or another, we will,” Fry said.

A number of relatives and friends gathered at Fry’s home to mourn the loss of the family they knew and loved.

Family members said Kevin was a beer distributor for his family’s company Southwest Distributing Co. He was also a stock car racer. Amy was a dental-claims specialist and the two children were very active.

Renee Hoyt, Amy’s sister, told the Des Moines Register that Adrianna was “our fashion stylist” and Sterling was very into sports.

The Sharp family were big fans of the Southwestern Community College’s sports teams. Fry said the family often welcomed the team’s basketball players into their home for dinner and holidays.

The coach of the Spartans, the basketball team, Todd Lorensen told the Des Moines Register that the family would follow them to watch games.

“I consider them friends,” Lorensen said. “They were to be here watching us play. This family is an instrumental part of our Southwestern family, and we are all grieving their loss.”

Fry described the family as living “life on the fly.”

She said her daughter and Kevin were married for more than 16 years and got together after a weekend to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game. The two were friends before getting together.

The cause of the family’s death was not immediately known and autopsies were being conducted in Mexico. The Quintana Roo state prosecutor's office said there were "no signs of violence were found on the bodies or in the room."

The Omaha World-Herald reported Mexican officials were investigating reports of a gas leak but that was not immediately confirmed.

The family’s funeral is slated for late next week at the college. Hundreds of people are expected to attend.