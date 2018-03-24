2 small earthquakes shake parts of northern Oklahoma

Two small earthquakes have shaken parts of northern Oklahoma.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded at about 3:20 a.m. Saturday about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south-southeast of Medford in Grant County. That's about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. It was recorded at a depth of about 1 mile (1.5 kilometers).

An earlier 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:06 a.m. about 8 miles (13 kilometers) northeast of Enid, or about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south-southwest of Medford.

No damage or injuries were reported. Geologists say damage isn't likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma and surrounding states in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production.